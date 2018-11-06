NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 7,659 Shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,437 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,659 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000.

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil Ltd has a twelve month low of $25.91 and a twelve month high of $34.56.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMO. TheStreet upgraded Imperial Oil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Barclays raised Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

