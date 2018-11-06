NobleCoin One Day Volume Tops $13.00 (NOBL)

NobleCoin (CURRENCY:NOBL) traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 6th. One NobleCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NobleCoin has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. NobleCoin has a total market cap of $756,380.00 and $13.00 worth of NobleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NobleCoin Coin Profile

NobleCoin (CRYPTO:NOBL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 7th, 2014. NobleCoin’s total supply is 2,344,088,025 coins. NobleCoin’s official website is www.noblemovement.com. NobleCoin’s official Twitter account is @noblecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NobleCoin Coin Trading

NobleCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NobleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NobleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NobleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

