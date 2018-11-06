Nord/LB Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FPE) a €44.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €52.50 ($61.05) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. equinet set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Commerzbank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fuchs Petrolub presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €45.51 ($52.92).

Shares of FRA FPE opened at €38.35 ($44.59) on Friday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 12-month high of €44.80 ($52.09).

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

