Nord/LB Reiterates €29.00 Price Target for Evonik Industries (EVK)

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been given a €29.00 ($33.72) price target by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.42% from the company’s current price.

EVK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Commerzbank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Independent Research set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €34.90 ($40.59).

EVK traded down €0.58 ($0.67) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €27.25 ($31.69). 1,123,801 shares of the stock were exchanged. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemical quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

