Nord/LB Reiterates “€68.00” Price Target for Aurubis (NDA)

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) has been given a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NDA. Warburg Research set a €83.50 ($97.09) target price on Aurubis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Independent Research set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Aurubis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €70.04 ($81.44).

Shares of NDA stock opened at €54.74 ($63.65) on Tuesday. Aurubis has a twelve month low of €56.64 ($65.86) and a twelve month high of €86.80 ($100.93).

Aurubis Company Profile

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Metal Refining & Processing and Flat Rolled Products. It produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; shapes in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

