Northcoast Research Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Smith & Nephew plc (SNN)

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research increased their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 5th. Northcoast Research analyst D. Keiser now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.01. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Smith & Nephew’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SNN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, August 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

SNN opened at $36.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.58. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of $32.22 and a 52-week high of $39.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the second quarter valued at about $302,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 14.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 158,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after buying an additional 20,192 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 13.4% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 38.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 96,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 26,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 10.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc designs, develops, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

