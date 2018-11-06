Northern Trust Corp Raises Position in Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 146,894 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.12% of Meta Financial Group worth $14,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CASH. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the first quarter worth $142,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the first quarter worth $212,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 99.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 23.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,338 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CASH shares. B. Riley cut Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $33.33 in a report on Friday, July 27th. Sandler O’Neill set a $40.00 price target on Meta Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on Meta Financial Group from $40.00 to $36.67 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

NASDAQ CASH opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.46 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 15.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, financial institutions, and other businesses. It provides various deposit products, such as statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and NOW and regular checking accounts, as well as deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily include checking accounts and certificate accounts.

