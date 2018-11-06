Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 3,685 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 276,365 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $14,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $47.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52-week low of $45.16 and a 52-week high of $58.99.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 31.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Raymond James cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $56.00 price target on Bank of New York Mellon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/northwestern-mutual-wealth-management-co-buys-3685-shares-of-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-bk.html.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.