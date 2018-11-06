Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 29,574 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 272,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,574 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $9,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 51,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 36,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 1,545,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,722,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period.

Shares of JNK opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $35.01 and a twelve month high of $37.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

