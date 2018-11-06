NorthWestern (NWE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “NorthWestern Energy is a growing, financially sound, investor-owned energy company. It has provided reliable and affordable energy to customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. The company got its start in small communities, providing essential service that allowed them to grow and prosper. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

NWE stock opened at $60.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. NorthWestern has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $64.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.08.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $279.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. NorthWestern’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 10.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 5.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 6.7% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 135,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the second quarter worth approximately $19,075,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 3.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

