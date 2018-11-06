NorthWestern (NWE) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.00.

NWE stock opened at $60.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. NorthWestern has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $64.47.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $279.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.21 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 10.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,044,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,581,000 after purchasing an additional 298,728 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 454.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,570 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the third quarter valued at about $826,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the third quarter valued at about $2,799,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 4.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

