NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) insider Gregory Anthony Lang sold 34,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.43, for a total transaction of C$185,999.22.

NG stock traded down C$0.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$5.31. 149,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,086. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$4.33 and a twelve month high of C$6.47.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NovaGold Resources from C$9.10 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 5th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) Insider Sells C$185,999.22 in Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/novagold-resources-inc-ng-insider-sells-c185999-22-in-stock.html.

About NovaGold Resources

Novagold Resources Inc is a mineral exploration company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company’s segments include the Donlin Gold project in Alaska, the United States and the Galore Creek project in British Columbia, Canada. The Company operates in the gold mining industry, primarily focused on advancing permitting of the Donlin Gold project in Alaska.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.