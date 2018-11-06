NTN Buzztime (NTN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect NTN Buzztime to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NTN opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. NTN Buzztime has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $8.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NTN Buzztime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th.

About NTN Buzztime

NTN Buzztime, Inc provides interactive entertainment and dining technology to bars and restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is Buzztime Entertainment On Demand (BEOND) platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets used in its BEOND tablet platform, and the cases and charging trays for the tablets to certain network subscribers.

