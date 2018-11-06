Nullex (NLX) Trading 33% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Nullex (CURRENCY:NLX) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 6th. Over the last seven days, Nullex has traded up 33% against the U.S. dollar. One Nullex coin can currently be bought for $0.0145 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Novaexchange. Nullex has a total market cap of $588,288.00 and $1,016.00 worth of Nullex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00054558 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00026398 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015792 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004073 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004883 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007735 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003402 BTC.

ION (ION) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008097 BTC.

Nullex Profile

NLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. Nullex’s total supply is 51,530,001 coins and its circulating supply is 40,477,042 coins. Nullex’s official website is nullex.io. Nullex’s official Twitter account is @NulleXOfficial. The Reddit community for Nullex is /r/NulleX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nullex Coin Trading

Nullex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Novaexchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nullex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nullex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nullex using one of the exchanges listed above.

