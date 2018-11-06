Nutanix Inc (NTNX) Shares Bought by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTNX. FMR LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,727,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,213,000 after purchasing an additional 900,523 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,828,000 after buying an additional 657,294 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,068,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,263,000 after buying an additional 392,700 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,650,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,638,000. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $42.39 on Tuesday. Nutanix Inc has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $64.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.37. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 25.72% and a negative return on equity of 92.86%. The company had revenue of $303.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Nutanix Inc will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTNX shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Nutanix to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nutanix from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.55.

In other Nutanix news, Director John Mcadam sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $771,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,986.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Sangster sold 7,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $441,317.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,120 shares of company stock worth $2,311,629 over the last three months. 19.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

