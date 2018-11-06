Nutanix (NTNX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 5,809,926 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 3,592,571 shares.The stock last traded at $44.41 and had previously closed at $42.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.55.

Get Nutanix alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.37. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 25.72% and a negative return on equity of 92.86%. The company had revenue of $303.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutanix Inc will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, EVP David Sangster sold 7,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $336,904.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mcadam sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $771,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,986.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,629 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,159,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,837,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. grew its position in Nutanix by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 39,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Nutanix (NTNX) Sees Large Volume Increase” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/nutanix-ntnx-sees-large-volume-increase.html.

About Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.