Nutanix (NTNX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 5,809,926 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 3,592,571 shares.The stock last traded at $44.41 and had previously closed at $42.39.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.55.
The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.28 and a beta of 0.65.
Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.37. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 25.72% and a negative return on equity of 92.86%. The company had revenue of $303.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutanix Inc will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.
In other Nutanix news, EVP David Sangster sold 7,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $336,904.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mcadam sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $771,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,986.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,629 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.81% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,159,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,837,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. grew its position in Nutanix by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 39,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.07% of the company’s stock.
About Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)
Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.
