Nuvectra Corp (NVTR) Stake Increased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ:NVTR) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 432,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Nuvectra were worth $9,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTR. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvectra during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in shares of Nuvectra during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvectra during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of Nuvectra by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nuvectra by 1,053.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 17,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuvectra alerts:

NASDAQ:NVTR opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $376.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Nuvectra Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17.

Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.38 million. Nuvectra had a negative net margin of 87.94% and a negative return on equity of 65.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Nuvectra Corp will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Joseph Paul Hanchin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $25,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVTR. BidaskClub upgraded Nuvectra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuvectra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Nuvectra from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Nuvectra in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Nuvectra Corp (NVTR) Stake Increased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/nuvectra-corp-nvtr-stake-increased-by-rockefeller-capital-management-l-p.html.

Nuvectra Company Profile

Nuvectra Corporation, a neuromodulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. It operates through two segments, Nuvectra and NeuroNexus. The company offers Algovita spinal cord stimulation system that is used for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and limbs.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ:NVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvectra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvectra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.