Nuvectra (NVTR) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvectra from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Nuvectra in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Nuvectra from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Get Nuvectra alerts:

NASDAQ:NVTR opened at $20.89 on Friday. Nuvectra has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.63. The company has a market cap of $376.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of -0.34.

Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.01). Nuvectra had a negative net margin of 87.94% and a negative return on equity of 65.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.38 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nuvectra will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Joseph Paul Hanchin sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $25,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVTR. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Nuvectra in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in Nuvectra in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvectra in the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in Nuvectra by 300.0% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Nuvectra by 1,053.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvectra

Nuvectra Corporation, a neuromodulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. It operates through two segments, Nuvectra and NeuroNexus. The company offers Algovita spinal cord stimulation system that is used for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and limbs.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Nuvectra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvectra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.