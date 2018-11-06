Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NCA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0285 per share on Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:NCA opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $10.70.

