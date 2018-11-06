Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund (NUO) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund (NYSE:NUO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the asset manager on Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NUO stock opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $14.99.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

