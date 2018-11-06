Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NES) Issues Earnings Results

Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter.

NES traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.65. 1,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,687. Nuverra Environmental Solutions has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $26.50.

In related news, major shareholder Gates Capital Management, L.P. bought 377,800 shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $3,747,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelity National Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions by 509.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. now owns 29,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 24,941 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its position in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $811,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,020,000.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Company Profile

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc provides full-cycle environmental solutions to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company offers environmental solutions and wellsite logistics management, including the delivery, collection, treatment, and disposal of solid and liquid materials used in the development of unconventional oil and natural gas fields in the Bakken and Eagle Ford Shale areas, as well as the Haynesville, Marcellus, and Utica areas.

