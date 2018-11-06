NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $290.91.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Zacks Investment Research cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $243.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $212.90. 2,693,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,816,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.41. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $176.01 and a 1 year high of $292.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.01.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.28. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 54.18% and a net margin of 36.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Michael Byron sold 11,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.94, for a total value of $2,971,172.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,488,411.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 90,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.35, for a total value of $26,281,949.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,001 shares in the company, valued at $53,240,689.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,707 shares of company stock worth $32,347,973 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 111.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $124,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 561.8% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

Further Reading: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.