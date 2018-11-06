NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH (NYMT) Posts Earnings Results

NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 million.

Shares of NYMT stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $6.27. The stock had a trading volume of 81,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,126. NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 86.93 and a quick ratio of 86.93. The company has a market cap of $874.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.76%. NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.75 target price (up previously from $6.25) on shares of NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH in a report on Friday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.44.

About NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust (REIT), acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related, and financial assets in the United States. The company's investment portfolio includes residential mortgage loans, including second mortgages and loans sourced from distressed markets; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities; multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities; and preferred equities.

