Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Decreases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 600.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF stock opened at $142.61 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $129.08 and a 12 month high of $157.30.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/oakwood-capital-management-llc-ca-decreases-position-in-ishares-russell-1000-growth-etf-iwf.html.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.