Oasis Petroleum (OAS) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $10.60, but opened at $10.21. Oasis Petroleum shares last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 16424092 shares trading hands.

The energy producer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $546.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.65 million. Oasis Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 14.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

OAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OAS. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 97.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 494.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.22.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/oasis-petroleum-oas-shares-gap-down-following-weak-earnings.html.

About Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin, and Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 502,660 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 312.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.