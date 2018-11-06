Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) Position Lifted by British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 52,783 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $15,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 313.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $663,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 33,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Friday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $101.00 price target on Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Raymond James upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

Shares of OXY opened at $69.95 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $62.47 and a 52 week high of $87.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a PE ratio of 78.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.23. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 350.56%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.55 per share, for a total transaction of $392,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,993.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) Position Lifted by British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/occidental-petroleum-co-oxy-position-lifted-by-british-airways-pensions-investment-management-ltd.html.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.