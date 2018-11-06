OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 21,875 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $14,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,326 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.97 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.31 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other news, Director Kimberly M. Guadagno bought 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,904.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,904.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

