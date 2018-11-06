Ocwen Financial (OCN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $238.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.00 million. Ocwen Financial had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. Ocwen Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

NYSE OCN traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.21. 101,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,942,965. Ocwen Financial has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77.

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCN. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the second quarter worth about $272,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 37.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,147,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,000 after buying an additional 587,800 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the second quarter worth about $1,414,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the second quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 20.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,319,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,946,000 after buying an additional 1,436,871 shares in the last quarter. 61.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/ocwen-financial-ocn-issues-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

About Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.