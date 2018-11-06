Oddo Bhf Reiterates €28.00 Price Target for Scout24 (G24)

Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Liberum Capital set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. HSBC set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €43.20 ($50.23) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scout24 presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €44.50 ($51.74).

Scout24 stock opened at €35.12 ($40.84) on Monday. Scout24 has a 52 week low of €29.81 ($34.66) and a 52 week high of €37.60 ($43.72).

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24 and AutoScout24segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate, as well as offers advertising services to third-party suppliers, such as insurance and financial service providers, utilities, or removal companies.

