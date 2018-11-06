OGE Energy (OGE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. OGE Energy has set its FY18 guidance at $1.90 to $2.05 EPS.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). OGE Energy had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect OGE Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $36.58 on Tuesday. OGE Energy has a 12 month low of $29.59 and a 12 month high of $38.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Jerry A. Peace sold 2,513 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $92,252.23. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,125 shares in the company, valued at $408,398.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 3,715 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $137,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

