OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Reduces Stake in SYSCO Co. (SYY)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lessened its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. SYSCO makes up 3.0% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $5,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 2nd quarter worth $14,719,000. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 2nd quarter worth $1,008,000. Finally, Golub Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Golub Group LLC now owns 34,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SYSCO alerts:

Shares of SYY stock opened at $64.56 on Tuesday. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $52.30 and a 1-year high of $75.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). SYSCO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 68.15%. The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard G. Tilghman sold 5,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total transaction of $369,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,137 shares in the company, valued at $4,882,233.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,115,358 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $158,249,931.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,614.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,969,811 shares of company stock worth $297,370,093 in the last quarter. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SYSCO from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SYSCO from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on SYSCO from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on SYSCO in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.23.

WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/old-point-trust-financial-services-n-a-reduces-stake-in-sysco-co-syy.html.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.