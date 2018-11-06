Oldfield Partners LLP Trims Stake in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (SAVE)

Oldfield Partners LLP cut its holdings in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the period. Spirit Airlines accounts for 0.1% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delek Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 374,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,613,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 7,732 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $540,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Chou Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,818,000.

NASDAQ SAVE opened at $53.91 on Tuesday. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.08 and a 1 year high of $54.49.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $904.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.05 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on SAVE shares. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Buckingham Research set a $56.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

In other news, SVP Rocky Wiggins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $227,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $35,647.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,816 shares of company stock worth $290,273. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

