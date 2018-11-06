Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Given a $34.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) received a $34.00 price target from Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. MED assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

NYSE:OHI opened at $34.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $24.90 and a 12-month high of $34.94.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.40 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,168,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,837,000 after acquiring an additional 541,017 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 90,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,640 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 47,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 20,886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 355.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,130,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,040,000 after purchasing an additional 882,039 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

