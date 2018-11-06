Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OML) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.94

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (CVE:OML) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.94, with a volume of 5700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada (CVE:OML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 27th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.09 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. will post 0.180000007659575 EPS for the current year.

About Omni-Lite Industries Canada (CVE:OML)

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc develops, manufactures, and sells precision components to Fortune 500 companies in the United States, Canada, and Barbados. It offers vibration resistant stainless steel fastener components for the aerospace industry; transmission valves, as well as brake, transmission, and engine parts for the automotive industry; inventory control cups for inventory control systems that are used by the retail clothing industry; links and head caps for the military sector; and ceramic track spikes for the sports and recreation industry.

