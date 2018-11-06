OncoSec Medical (ONCS) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $3.00. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has an overweight rating on the stock. OncoSec Medical traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 361585 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ONCS. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on shares of OncoSec Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Dawson James restated a “buy” rating on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 1,303.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 221,916 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 2,073.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,000,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 954,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $111.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.28.

About OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing DNA-based intratumoral immunotherapies in the United States. The company's investigational technology, ImmunoPulseis designed to enhance the local delivery and uptake of DNA-based immune-targeting agents, such as plasmid encoded IL-12 (tavokinogene telseplasmid or tavo) for the treatment of cancer.

