Oppenheimer Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for StoneCastle Financial Corp (BANX)

StoneCastle Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BANX) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2018 EPS estimates for StoneCastle Financial in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 4th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the investment management company will earn $1.60 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.61. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for StoneCastle Financial’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BANX. ValuEngine cut StoneCastle Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneCastle Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, National Securities boosted their target price on StoneCastle Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

BANX opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.35. StoneCastle Financial has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $24.92.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BANX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 240.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

