Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 91,600 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,600 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BTR Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the third quarter worth $104,000. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the second quarter worth $108,000. V Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the second quarter worth $108,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the second quarter worth $111,000. 18.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SIRI. BidaskClub raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $6.20 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

SIRI opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $5.17 and a 52 week high of $7.70. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0121 per share. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music plus sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather programs, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop to country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

