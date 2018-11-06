Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $878,000 Holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 24.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,265 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $1,778,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 144.9% during the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 784,630 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $85,737,000 after buying an additional 464,290 shares in the last quarter. Sensato Investors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $2,011,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI opened at $82.86 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1-year low of $69.72 and a 1-year high of $125.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $127.50 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/oppenheimer-co-inc-has-878000-holdings-in-nxp-semiconductors-nv-nxpi.html.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

See Also: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.