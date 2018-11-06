Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report issued on Wednesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer analyst G. Greene now anticipates that the information technology service provider will post earnings per share of $4.16 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.17. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $69.46 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $85.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $917,000. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,081,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,902,000. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 134,600 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $10,632,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.15, for a total transaction of $64,343.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,194.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $26,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,288 shares of company stock worth $3,694,551. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.