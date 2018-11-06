Oracle Co. (ORCL) Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,677 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,016 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 53.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Societe Generale set a $50.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 131,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $6,707,277.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,691.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total value of $179,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,079.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,946 shares of company stock worth $7,248,965. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $49.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $202.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $53.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 26.95%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 17th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Oracle Co. (ORCL) Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/oracle-co-orcl-shares-sold-by-penobscot-investment-management-company-inc.html.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.