OraSure Technologies (OSUR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OSUR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. TheStreet raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Stephens downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of OSUR stock opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. OraSure Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $868.66 million, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.52.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that OraSure Technologies will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OraSure Technologies news, Director Charles W. Patrick sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $130,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,514.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 154.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 124,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 75,580 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 126.9% in the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 458,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 256,127 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 80.8% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 6.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 889,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,741,000 after acquiring an additional 52,985 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

