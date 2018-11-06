OrganiGram Holdings Inc (OGI) Director Acquires C$22,016.80 in Stock

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (CVE:OGI) Director Derrick West acquired 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,016.80.

Derrick West also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 30th, Derrick West acquired 1,850 shares of OrganiGram stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,879.00.

Shares of OGI stock opened at C$6.37 on Tuesday. OrganiGram Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of C$2.98 and a 12 month high of C$8.55.

Separately, Beacon Securities set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of OrganiGram and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical marijuana to individuals and physicians in Canada. It offers marijuana plants, seeds, and cuttings; cannabis oil; and dried flower and cannabis. The company sells its products through phone and online store. It also operates healing centers that offer treatments for post-traumatic stress disorders, chronic pain, and trauma therapy.

