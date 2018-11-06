Orica Ltd (ORI) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.32

Orica Ltd (ASX:ORI) declared a final dividend on Monday, November 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share on Friday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 12th.

Shares of ORI stock opened at A$18.04 ($12.79) on Tuesday. Orica has a one year low of A$16.91 ($11.99) and a one year high of A$21.39 ($15.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Orica Company Profile

Orica Limited engages in the manufacture and distribution of commercial explosives and blasting systems, and mining and tunneling support systems to the mining and infrastructure markets in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers bulk systems, electronic blasting systems, initiating systems, packaged explosives, and blasting services to the surface and underground mining, civil tunneling, quarrying, construction, and oil and gas markets.

