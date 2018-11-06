OsmiumCoin Price Reaches $0.0265 (OS76)

OsmiumCoin (CURRENCY:OS76) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. OsmiumCoin has a total market cap of $23,710.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of OsmiumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OsmiumCoin has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. One OsmiumCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000303 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.57 or 0.00846658 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004034 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003826 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00020684 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010734 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00001440 BTC.

OsmiumCoin Profile

OS76 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2016. OsmiumCoin’s total supply is 894,026 coins. OsmiumCoin’s official Twitter account is @OS76_OsmiumCoin.

OsmiumCoin Coin Trading

OsmiumCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OsmiumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OsmiumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OsmiumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

