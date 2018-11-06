Outfront Media (OUT) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on OUT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Outfront Media currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OUT traded up $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.11. 4,243,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. Outfront Media has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $24.84.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $414.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.37 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Outfront Media will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,081,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,466,000 after acquiring an additional 338,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,182,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,594,000 after acquiring an additional 223,507 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 246,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 255,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 42,534 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media connects brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT Media is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage people on-the-go.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.