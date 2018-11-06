Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. National Securities restated a sell rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Oxford Square Capital in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.13.

NASDAQ:OXSQ traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.67. 1,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,961. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Oxford Square Capital has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $7.52. The company has a market capitalization of $311.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.56.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 75.91% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the second quarter worth about $3,314,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the second quarter worth about $3,160,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 6.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 379,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 23,961 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 9.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 17,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 8.7% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 144,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Square Capital

TICC Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, and common stock.

