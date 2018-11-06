Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ) Given Sell Rating at National Securities

National Securities reissued their sell rating on shares of Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. National Securities currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

“ For 3Q18, OXSQ posted estimated core NII/share of $0.20 versus our estimate of $0.19. Core numbers were not provided during the quarter in both the 8-K as well as the presentation and we are not sure why. However, we added back the $1.2 million in CLO equity reductions to cost in order to approximate estimated additional taxable income (EATI) and arrive at our core figures. This is unusual as OXSQ has reported this number consistently and dividend payout requirements for ’40 Act companies is based upon taxable income, not GAAP earnings or NII.



 We expect credit spreads to widen due to technical factors (meaning we do not expect defaults to pick-up) from 1Q19-3Q19. As a result, core NII will likely increase significantly due to the favorable reinvestment environment afforded to CLOs but this will also cause severely negative marks on the portfolio which would cause NAV to decline. BDCs with CLO equity typically do not receive good valuations and we think the market is unlikely to discern between mark-to-market from technical dislocation versus NAV decreases from credit issues and cash flow impairment and thus we think shares will decline with NAV despite the underlying economics of the assets improving during this time.



 In 2019, we think NAV/share will decline to $5.95 from our estimate of $7.47 in 4Q18 but we expect NIM to jump to 12.16% from 11.16% Y/Y. We do not expect much of a benefit in 4Q18 from recent equity market volatility as credit spreads remain stubbornly low. We remind readers that equities would need to be much more volatile for a prolonged period of time before credit is impacted to the point of improving spreads.



 We are maintaining our SELL rating and $5 price target. Our $5 price target represents a 16% discount to our 4Q19 NAV/share estimate. We think is reasonable as the market will likely discount shares meaningfully if the volatility we anticipate in loan markets materializes. ,” National Securities’ analyst commented.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Square Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Oxford Square Capital stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,961. Oxford Square Capital has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $7.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $311.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.56.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 75.91% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $15.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXSQ. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 142.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 25,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

TICC Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, and common stock.

