Pan African Resources’ (PAF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pan African Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Pan African Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 6th.

PAF opened at GBX 8.15 ($0.11) on Tuesday. Pan African Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 6.60 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 17.25 ($0.23).

Pan African Resources Company Profile

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. It operates through Barberton Mines, Evander Mines, Corporate, and Funding Company segments. The company primarily explores gold ores, platinum-group elements, and coal. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three mines, including Fairview, New Consort, and Sheba located in the Mpumalanga Province.

