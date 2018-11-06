Pandacoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $558.00 (PND)

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. During the last week, Pandacoin has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Pandacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and BX Thailand. Pandacoin has a total market cap of $3.67 million and $558.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000240 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Pandacoin

Pandacoin (PND) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official website is pandacoin.tech. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pandacoin

Pandacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BX Thailand and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pandacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pandacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

