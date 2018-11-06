Papa John’s Int’l (PZZA) Issues FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $53.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,480,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,150. Papa John’s Int’l has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.27.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.05). Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 47.37% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $407.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Papa John’s Int’l’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s Int’l currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.88.

About Papa John’s Int’l

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, International Operations, and All Others.

